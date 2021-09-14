Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ambarella worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,758,000 after buying an additional 622,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after buying an additional 418,426 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,300,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,182,000 after purchasing an additional 356,345 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $147.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $149.95.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $473,592.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

