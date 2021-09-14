Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stake Lifted by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,399,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229,900 shares during the quarter. Ambev comprises approximately 10.0% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.78% of Ambev worth $424,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambev alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Shares of Ambev stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.11. 105,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,933,346. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.