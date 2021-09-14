AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of AMC Networks worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after acquiring an additional 660,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,135,000 after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 950.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 234,152 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $5,732,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 101,800 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

AMCX stock opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

