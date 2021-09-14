Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Amcor stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.77.

In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 740,864 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,620. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

