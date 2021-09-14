AMEPAY (AME) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $505,354.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

