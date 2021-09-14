Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Raised to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

AMRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $75.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Michael T. Bakas sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $1,829,363.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,143 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 121,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

