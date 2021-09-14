American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 5,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $193,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
AAT stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.14. 181,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,118. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. Equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on AAT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
