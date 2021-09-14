American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 5,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $193,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AAT stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.14. 181,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,118. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. Equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

