American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of American Assets Trust worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAT. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after buying an additional 530,213 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $15,045,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after buying an additional 457,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,624,000 after buying an additional 404,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 307,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $362,846.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $376,527.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 63,030 shares of company stock worth $2,365,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. Research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

