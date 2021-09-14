American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) Stock Price Down 3.6%

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.35. 1,658,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,416,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Battery Metals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

American Battery Metals Corp. is a start-up, exploration mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining, extraction and recycling of battery metals. The company was founded on October 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

