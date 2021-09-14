American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.32. American Campus Communities posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.16. 446,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

