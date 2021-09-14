American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 10,831 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $55.78.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

