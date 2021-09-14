American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 13,301 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.26% of HomeStreet worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMST. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 18.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 137,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 21.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 70.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMST opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

