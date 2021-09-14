American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 1,400 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $270.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

