American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 23,903 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.15% of Innoviva worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVA. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 340,227 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth $2,261,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Innoviva by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,626,000 after buying an additional 188,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after buying an additional 135,244 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 97,156 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

INVA opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.55. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 27.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $100.81 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

