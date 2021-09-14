American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 28,658 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 103.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,658 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Horace Mann Educators worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,341,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,383,000 after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 876,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 38,682 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 671,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $134,619.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

HMN opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

