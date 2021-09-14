American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 6,787 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.27% of Citi Trends worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $111.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average is $86.72. The stock has a market cap of $676.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

