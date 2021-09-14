American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 7,053 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of ePlus worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.24. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $110.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $73,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $831,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

