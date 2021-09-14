American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in CME Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,650,000 after buying an additional 865,745 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after buying an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in CME Group by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,945,000 after buying an additional 491,700 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.25.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $189.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.21. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

