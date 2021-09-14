American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 140,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,446 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 37,671 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 47,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,540,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,643,000 after purchasing an additional 703,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

PDD opened at $104.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

