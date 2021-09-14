American Century Companies Inc. Buys 15,270 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 48.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 243.3% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 33,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 35.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 334,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASX opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.3017 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

ASX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nomura cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

