American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,795 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,548,000 after acquiring an additional 105,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,420,000 after purchasing an additional 88,248 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,418,000 after purchasing an additional 128,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,323,000 after purchasing an additional 163,695 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $219.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.16 and its 200 day moving average is $226.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.14 and a twelve month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.