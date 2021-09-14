American Century Companies Inc. Buys 7,616 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $220,629,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PTC by 34.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after acquiring an additional 602,850 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $78,945,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of PTC by 11.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,176,000 after acquiring an additional 343,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 612.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 353,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,710,000 after acquiring an additional 304,163 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC opened at $122.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.72. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

