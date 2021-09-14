American Century Companies Inc. Buys 8,444 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.20% of Veritiv worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Veritiv by 4,730.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the first quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritiv by 64.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the second quarter worth $117,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $87.91 on Tuesday. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average is $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTV. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

