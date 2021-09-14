American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,726 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.