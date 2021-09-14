American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 224,606 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after acquiring an additional 709,123 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,634,000 after acquiring an additional 588,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,938,000 after acquiring an additional 476,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $153.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.53 and a 200-day moving average of $142.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.29.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at $34,537,154.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

