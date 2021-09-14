American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,588 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,618,000 after acquiring an additional 815,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,386,000 after acquiring an additional 638,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 265,149 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRDO shares. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

