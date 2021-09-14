American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,023 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.22% of SFL worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SFL during the first quarter worth approximately $8,904,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the first quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SFL during the first quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SFL by 19.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 154,193 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the second quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

SFL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.34.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.69 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. SFL’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

