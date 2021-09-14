American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 474.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,029 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Methode Electronics worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth about $2,144,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth about $3,484,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,849,000 after acquiring an additional 39,107 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 96.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 120,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.