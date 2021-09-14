American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 824.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of Stamps.com worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,828,000 after buying an additional 65,775 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 121.6% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,381,000 after buying an additional 328,305 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Stamps.com by 47.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after buying an additional 180,853 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $81,196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,917,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

STMP opened at $328.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.24. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $329.55.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $29,948,163.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,932.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,497 shares of company stock worth $53,987,212 over the last three months. 6.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

