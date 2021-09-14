American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $52.54. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

