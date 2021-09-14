American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 538.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,913 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

TU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

