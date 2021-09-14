American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.17% of Employers worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIG opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.02. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $40.93.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Employers’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

