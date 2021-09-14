American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123,752 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 105.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,416 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,852,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,583,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,436 shares in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTO opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

