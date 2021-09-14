American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

NYSE FBHS opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day moving average of $98.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

