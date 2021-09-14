American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.22 Million Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,124 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.36% of Lumber Liquidators worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 42.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

LL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

In related news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $568.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.