American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,265.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 438.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,269.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ TTD opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.35. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.33, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.