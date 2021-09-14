American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Position in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,388 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.73% of NCS Multistage worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NCS Multistage by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NCS Multistage during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NCS Multistage during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in NCS Multistage during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in NCS Multistage during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NASDAQ:NCSM opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.07. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $47.97.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.