American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,042 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $43.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

