American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 20,824 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,989 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,824 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.19% of First Foundation worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 25.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Foundation by 218.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Foundation by 39.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter worth $204,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,946.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $48,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

