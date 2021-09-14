American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 25,226 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 922.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,226 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 410.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,942,000 after purchasing an additional 869,828 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,324,000 after purchasing an additional 350,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.93. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

