American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 36,696 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,696 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.22% of Photronics worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Photronics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Photronics by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,431,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $38,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,605.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,621 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

PLAB opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $875.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

