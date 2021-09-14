American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 447,978 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 935.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,843 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,978 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.08% of Transocean worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Transocean by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,744 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 146.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,355 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Transocean by 364.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,118 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 47,015 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 17.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 142,207 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,044 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

NYSE RIG opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 3.65. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saint Victor Diane De acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Perestroika acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.74.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.