American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 6,303 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.20% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.25.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50.

In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $150,529.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,538.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

