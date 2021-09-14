American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 64,429 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,932 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,233,000 after buying an additional 16,120,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after buying an additional 4,318,577 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,570,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 505.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,131,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,226,000 after buying an additional 2,614,262 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

