American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 8,326 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

