American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 9,046 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 122,675 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 75.17%.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,089 shares of company stock worth $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

