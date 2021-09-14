American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,523 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,695 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 31.7% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,633,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 492,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

BBD opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on BBD. Scotiabank lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

