American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Shares of AMX opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. Analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.