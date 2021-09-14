American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,280 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of BancFirst worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 55.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in BancFirst by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 4.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in BancFirst by 5.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BancFirst by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

BANF opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.42.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

BANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

