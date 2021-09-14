American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 1,184.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,177 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of CoreCivic worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CoreCivic by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in CoreCivic by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CoreCivic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush began coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price on the stock.

CXW stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

